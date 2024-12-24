Mingle Bells Exceeds Expectations





‘Mingle Bells’ charity event at the Marina Bar Calle las Rosas once again proved to be an outstanding success, this year raising funds for the charity ‘Donacions Torrevieja y Alredores’.

The event took place on Friday the 20th of Dec and proved to be a packed house of people ready to enjoy a two course Christmas lunch, followed by a Quiz, Spot prizes and Raffle.

Santa popped in to serve mince pies and a rendition of ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’ to rather comical lyrics proved to be highly amusing.

The event raised 389 euros on the raffle alone and topped with a generous donation from a recent Birthday collection of 182 euros and a further 100 euros from the bar it totalled 671 Euros for this worthwhile charity who provide food and help to the poor and homeless in the area.

A big thank you must go out to everybody who donated to this event, whether in money or raffle gifts.’ The Food Company’ must take a bow for also giving a generous voucher which helped towards this ever-popular event.

One mustn’t forget the exceptional team at the Marina Bar who seem to go from strength to strength every year working so hard to help things run smoothly and to provide a quality Christmas lunch.

Organisers David and Lorraine Whitney were again thrilled with the turn out and with the generosity of people in these difficult times. Already they are thinking of next year’s ‘Mingle Bells’ event and have new ideas in mind.

An event only meant as a ‘one off’ has turned out to be a must go popular annual event that people look forward to.