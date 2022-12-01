



If you fancy a bit of Christmas Spirit, the Marina Bar in Torrevieja should be on your agenda, for their Mingle Bells event set to take place on Monday 12 December.

There will be a two-course Christmas lunch, with raffle, spot prizes, and loads of festive fun.

This popular event is sure to be a success again, this time raising funds for the Cruz Rioja (Red Cross).

Once again organized by David and Lorraine Whitney in conjunction with Rita Dave and the team at the Marina Bar.

Booking essential as places limited.