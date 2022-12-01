



Orihuela’s Councillor for Infrastructures, Ángel Noguera, has reported that the comprehensive rehabilitation work has been completed on three children’s play areas located in Cala Cerrada, Punta Prima and Cabo Roig, on the Orihuela Costa.

Noguera explained that “the work carried out has consisted of replacing all the existing games in those areas, removing the safety pavement and replacing it with a new one, changing street furniture, new planting of trees and shrub species, and replacing and repairing the irrigation network.

The total area of ​​the three children’s areas where the work has been carried out is 2,000 square metres and the works have been carried out through a grant from the Provincial Council of Alicante for an amount of 121,825.79 euro.