



A rather more silent pandemic than we have recently experienced but, nonetheless, as important because it meanders along largely unnoticed until it begins to show it’s results some years later.

We refer to obesity, and the problems of being overweight, particularly among those who are just starting out on their lives; the sale of unhealthy products in schools, hospitals and universities, as a third of all those between 2 and 17 years of age in the Community now have problems with their weight.

The struggles that many children have with obesity and overweight continues to increase without any signs of slowing down in the Valencian Community. Half of adults already have problems with extra kilos and children do not escape this similar trend either.

A third of Valencian children and youths between the ages of 2 and 17 are already overweight or obese. Diabetes, hypertension, heart problems…. The effects derived from this epidemic increase with age and many young people, who are already beginning to suffer, will pull them along into their adulthood.

Hence, the Generalitat Valenciana now wants to put an end to the situation by guaranteeing that healthy menus are served in schools, through legislation that is currently being drafted and that will be introduced in the coming months.

When it comes into force for the first time in the Valencian Community, schools, universities, hospitals and, all public catering establishments will be obliged to provide healthy food.

“What used to be recommendations , will become mandatory in all types of centres and with a system of penalties in case of non-compliance,” said Isaura Navarro, regional secretary of Public Health at the Valencian Department of Health.

The new standard will regulate how menus should be prepared in different areas. In the case of schools, they must adhere to the Mediterranean diet. They will have to include a salad every day and five or more servings per week of vegetables. Fresh fruit will have to be present four or more times a week and schools will have to offer three different varieties a week, not simply an apple or a pear every day.

Legumes, beans, peas or lentils, will have to be on school menus at least twice a week. Eggs and fish should be offered once or twice a week. In the case of fish, at least one of the servings per week will be oily fish, although swordfish, bluefin tuna, shark or pike will not be allowed due to their high mercury content.

Meat will have to be offered twice a week and should preferably be white. Pasta must be served once a week and fried and precooked foods such as croquettes or pizzas will only be allowed on children’s trays, at most, three times a month, the same frequency as pre-made sauces.

Cooking is to be carried out with extra virgin or virgin olive oil and water may only be supplied from the public network. Mineral water bottles are reserved for exceptional cases, such as excursions outside the centre. Bread should also be offered daily as a side dish.

The rule will apply to both public and private centres, as well as for those private enterprises institutions supported with public funds.

In addition, with the introduction of the new legislation, the sale of products such as sweets, pastries that are rich in carbohydrates and fat, snack products, drinks that contain added sugars, except horchata, or too much caffeine will be prohibited for sale in schools, universities or hospitals.

In university or hospital cafeterias, the option of ordering half menus or half portions will be offered, and tap water will always be available free of charge.

Isaura Navarro said, “Adherence to the Mediterranean diet of people at high risk of cardiovascular disease can prevent about 30% of myocardial infarctions, strokes and deaths from heart disease.”

“But despite the fact that the Valencian Community is the cradle of the Mediterranean diet, it is one of the regions with the highest rates of overweight and obesity in all of Spain. The increase in overweight and obesity at an early age means that diseases more typical of adults are regularly being detected in children, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes, cholesterol and fatty liver and we must do all we can to overcome this problem.”