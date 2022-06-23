



Onesmoothoperator eyes Northumberland Plate glory

Newcastle features the JenningsBet Northumberland Plate over 2 miles on Saturday with 60 entries midweek cut to 19 going to post in a bid to win the £81,000 first prize.

The Northumberland Plate was first run in 1833, with Nicholas T landing the race last year, under 8st 10lbs, ridden by Ben Robinson.

Robinson, up on Brian Ellison trained Onesmoothoperator (3.30) tipped each-way carrying 8st 11lbs, is eyeing back-to-back successes: “I think he has got a great chance,” said Robinson.

Ellison purchased Onesmoothoperator for the Northumberland Plate, having seen the four-year-old go up 17lb in the handicap: “He stays 2 miles and looks in great form.

“I’ll be riding Onesmoothoperator and sit maybe fourth or fifth with something to aim at in the straight. You don’t want to get there too early, he travels really well,” said Robinson.

“Onesmoothoperator (7-1) has every chance, he’s got the form and winning back-to-back Plates would mean a lot.”

Alan King trained top weight six-year-old Group 1 winner Trueshan, carrying 10st 8lbs, under in-form Holly Doyle, has been nibbled at priced at 7-1.

Andrew Balding saddles duo four-year-old Spirit Mixer, carrying 8st 13lbs, well supported at 11-1, and Valley Forge (8-1) 8st 9lbs ridden by David Probert.

Hugh Palmer trained Rajinsky under 9st 3lbs sees 5lbs claimer Harry Davies in the saddle, priced at 11-2, worthy of each-way support.

NEWCASTLE fromthehorsesmouth.info selections. 1.15 Arabian Warrior (ew). 1.50 Strike Red (ew). 2.25 Glen Shiel (ew). 3.30 Northumberland Plate: Onesmoothoperator (ew); Rajinsky (ew). 4.03 Harry Brown. 4.38 Boosala. 5.13 Dubai Souq (ew).

CHESTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.55 Danger Alert (ew). 2.30 The New Marwen. 3.10 Fast Response. 3.40 Hebrides. 4.15 Zainalarab. 4.45 Prospect (ew). 5.20 Emiyn.

DONCASTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 6.00 Sea Of Charm. 6.30 Iconique. 7.00 Abu Malek. 7.30 Exposed. 8.00 Dancing To Win. 8.30 Willem Twee. 9.00 Noteable.

LINGFIELD PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.45 Leap Abroad. 6.15 Power On. 6.45 Lady Hollywood. 7.15 Income. 7.45 Ocean Ruler. 8.15 Just A Tad. 8.45 Sun Festival (ew).

Caption: Ben Robinson rides Onesmoothoperator (3.30) Newcastle Northumberland Plate.

