



The Valencia regional Government has authorised for three new offices of the Xaloc Network, who offer assistance, management, information, social mediation and advice on housing, rehabilitation and urban regeneration, in Elche, Pilar de la Horadada, and Torrent.

The objective of these agreements is the establishment and development of a housing, rehabilitation and urban regeneration office in each of the three municipalities, integrated into the Xaloc Network and also the provision of financial stability, material and personal means to the offices, both existing and newly created so that the service to citizens is provided with continuity and quality.

The total amount allocated to the municipality of Elche amounts to a maximum of 410,483.76 euro. An amount of 92,689.88 euro is established for the year 2022, in 2023 158,896.94 euro will be allocated and another 158,896.94 euro will correspond to the year 2024.

Likewise, the local entity of Pilar de la Horadada will receive a total subsidy for the management assignment of 170,243.67 euro. The awarded amount will be distributed in three annuities like the previous ones. For this year the contribution amounts to 38,441.67 euro. The same amount of 65,900.85 euro is assigned for the two subsequent years, 2023 and 2024.

With regard to the investment made in Torrent, the total management amount reaches a maximum of 302,666.16 euro. The amount established for this year 2022 is 64,630.64 euro and in the following two years, 2023 and 2024, the amount applied will be 119,172.7 euro each year respectively.

The three collaboration agreements will enter into force at the time of signing and will expire on December 31, 2024.