



Residents and visitors in Torrevieja will receive an official emergency notification on their mobile phones at 9:00am this Wednesday, March 4, as part of the large-scale “Torrevieja 2026” earthquake drill coordinated by the Generalitat Valenciana.

The message will be sent via ES-Alert, Spain’s nationwide public warning system, and will clearly state that it is a test. Authorities stress that this is not a real emergency.

Throughout the morning, operational exercises and precautionary evacuations will take place at three key locations in the city: the International Auditorium, the Nuestra Señora del Rosario Primary School, and the Aquopolis water park.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón confirmed the drill details, explaining that the initiative is designed to strengthen coordination between emergency services and enhance the city’s response capability in the event of seismic activity or tsunami risk.

ES-Alert forms part of Spain’s National Alert Network and is designed to deliver real-time emergency notifications directly to mobile devices located within affected areas. The system emits a loud tone and vibration — even if a phone is set to silent or “do not disturb” mode. No app download or registration is required, and the system operates automatically across all autonomous communities.

Authorities advise the public not to be alarmed when the alert is received, as the exercise is purely preventative and intended to improve public safety preparedness.