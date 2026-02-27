



Two British tourists have been arrested in Benidorm after allegedly staging a fake kidnapping in a brazen bid to raise £725 spending money for their Costa break.

The men, aged 51 and 37, are accused of sending a horror-style video to a relative showing one of them apparently “covered in blood” while the other brandished a knife and threatened to kill him unless cash was paid.

Spanish police say the shocking clip triggered an international alert. The relative contacted UK authorities, who in turn flagged the case via Interpol, warning of a possible abduction on the Costa Blanca.

Officers in Alicante immediately launched a major operation. All ongoing investigations in the resort were suspended as resources were diverted to what was feared to be a live hostage situation. A specialist anti-kidnap and extortion unit from Madrid was mobilised, and British consular officials were contacted to analyse the footage.

Recordings allegedly captured the “kidnapper” demanding £725 and threatening to kill the victim if the money was not transferred into a bank account.

Police traced the pair to a hotel where they had checked in days earlier and set up discreet surveillance ahead of a planned raid. But before any dramatic swoop could unfold, officers spotted the supposed hostage casually strolling out of the hotel — side by side with his alleged captor, chatting in a “relaxed and amicable” manner.

Both men were swiftly detained.

Investigators say it quickly became clear the kidnap had been staged as a crude cash-grab. The pair were arrested on suspicion of simulating a crime and fraud. Officers also discovered that the alleged “kidnapper” had used a false identity when checking into the hotel and again when stopped by police, leading to a further accusation of identity fraud.

If convicted, the two Brits could face jail, substantial fines — and a hefty bill for the extensive police operation their holiday hoax set in motion.