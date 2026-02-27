



British travellers heading to Spain are being warned they could be locked out of Europe for up to three years if they fall foul of strict post-Brexit travel limits.

The UK Foreign Office has issued a fresh alert as Spain and other EU countries prepare to switch on the new electronic border system, reminding Britons they are only allowed 90 days in any 180-day period in the Schengen Area without a visa.

The rule applies to tourists, family visits, short business trips, cultural or sporting events, and brief courses or training. Anyone planning to work in Spain needs a separate visa.

Crucially, the 90-day clock counts all time spent across Schengen countries — not just Spain. Trips taken in the six months before arrival are included, meaning an innocent miscalculation could tip travellers over the limit.

Overstay, officials warn, and border authorities can impose a ban of up to three years, blocking entry to Spain and the rest of Schengen.

Until the EU’s new Entry-Exit System is fully rolled out, Britons are also urged to check their passports carefully. Visitors must make sure their passport is stamped on both entry and exit. Missing a stamp could cause problems at the border, forcing travellers to prove their movements with boarding passes or tickets.

British residents in Spain are exempt from passport stamping but must clearly show proof of residency, such as a foreigner’s identity card (TIE), when passing through border control.

The warning comes as the Home Office confirms another rule change that could catch travellers out. From 25 February 2026, British dual nationals will no longer be allowed to enter the UK using only a non-UK passport. They must present a valid British passport or a Certificate of Entitlement to the Right of Abode — a document costing £589, requiring renewal with each new foreign passport, and taking weeks to process.

Officials say the move shuts a loophole in the UK’s new travel authorisation system and brings Britain into line with countries such as the US and Canada.

The message to Britons travelling to Spain is clear: count your days carefully — or risk paying a very high price for a simple mistake.