Ánder Martín and Charo Esquiva Top the XXVI Torrevieja Sports Gala





On Sunday, 18 January, the city of Torrevieja hosted the 26th edition of the Sports Gala at the International Auditorium, an event established as the annual tribute to the dedication, perseverance, and achievements of local athletes. This year, the awards recognized the sporting merits of the 2025 season, honouring 116 athletes, 13 teams, 2 honorary mentions, and 3 special mentions.

The gala once again served as a gathering for the entire local sports community, acknowledging the daily efforts of athletes, coaches, clubs, associations, and supporting organizations.

The main winners of the XXVI edition included Ánder Martín (rowing), named Best Athlete of the Year, and Charo Esquiva (tennis), awarded Best Promising Athlete of the Year. The event also recognized achievements across categories such as youth, cadet, children, and master athletes, as well as honours for coaches, teams, clubs, and collaborating organizations. Special and honorary mentions were also presented to notable contributors to local sport.

Overall, the gala celebrated not just the results, but the values, dedication, and teamwork that define Torrevieja’s sports community.