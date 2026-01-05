The Curious Reason Spaniards Eat Dinner So Late





For many visitors to Spain, one of the biggest cultural surprises isn’t the language or the pace of life—it’s the dinner hour. While much of Europe is clearing the table by 8 p.m., Spaniards are only just thinking about eating. In many homes and restaurants, dinner isn’t served until 9 p.m., and it’s perfectly normal not to sit down until 10 or even 11 at night.

What may seem unusual to outsiders is, in fact, the result of a unique blend of history, culture, climate and social tradition that has shaped daily life in Spain for decades.

A Historical Quirk That Changed the Clock

One of the most significant reasons dates back to 1940, during the dictatorship of Francisco Franco. Until then, Spain followed Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), the same time zone as the UK and Portugal. However, in a symbolic move to align Spain politically with Nazi Germany, Franco advanced the country’s clocks by one hour, placing Spain on Central European Time (CET).

The clocks changed—but daily habits did not. Spaniards continued eating, working and sleeping according to the sun rather than the clock. As a result, lunch and dinner gradually drifted later by international standards. To this day, Spain has never returned to its original time zone.

Lunch Comes First

Another key factor is the importance of la comida, the main meal of the day. Traditionally eaten around 2 p.m. or later, lunch is often a substantial, multi-course affair shared with family or colleagues. With such a filling midday meal, there is little appetite—or need—for an early dinner.

Historically, this rhythm was reinforced by the siesta, especially in rural areas and smaller towns. Work paused during the hottest part of the afternoon, with activities resuming later into the evening. Even though modern urban life and office schedules have reduced the siesta’s role, the structure it created still influences Spanish daily routines.

Climate Shapes the Culture

Spain’s Mediterranean climate also plays a major role. In summer, daytime temperatures can be oppressive, making early evening dining uncomfortable. By contrast, the hours after sunset bring cooler air and a more relaxed atmosphere.

Eating late allows people to enjoy meals outdoors—on terraces, in plazas and along promenades—without the heat of the day. It’s not uncommon to see families with children, elderly couples and groups of friends all dining together late into the night, particularly in coastal and southern regions.

More Than a Meal

In Spain, dinner is rarely rushed. It is a social ritual, a time to talk, share food and enjoy each other’s company. Tapas culture, shared plates and long conversations mean meals stretch well beyond the act of eating itself. Restaurants and bars reflect this lifestyle, often opening late and reaching their peak well after 9 p.m.

Long daylight hours, especially in summer, further reinforce this pattern. Mornings start later, evenings feel longer, and life naturally shifts towards the night.

A Tradition Under Debate

In recent years, there has been growing debate about whether Spain should return to GMT, with critics arguing that the current schedule negatively affects sleep, work-life balance and productivity. Studies have suggested Spaniards sleep less than their European neighbours due to late nights and early work starts.

Yet for many Spaniards, late dinners are not a problem to be fixed but a way of life to be protected—a reflection of history, climate and a deeply ingrained social culture.

For visitors, adjusting to Spain’s dining schedule may take time. But once embraced, it offers a glimpse into a country where life slows down after dark, and dinner is not just about food, but about connection, conversation and community.

Photo by George Zografidis: pexels.com