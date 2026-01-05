5pm Zenia Boulevard start for Orihuela Costa Three Kings Parade on Tuesday





Orihuela Costa, January 5, 2026 – The Orihuela Costa Three Kings Parade will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, January 6, after being postponed due to adverse weather conditions forecast for today. The event will be hosted at Zenia Boulevard Shopping Centre, in collaboration with the Orihuela City Council.

The decision to delay the parade was taken to prioritise the safety of families, participants, technical staff, and spectators. Organisers confirmed that the change ensures the event can go ahead safely and without risk, while maintaining the quality and festive spirit of the original programme.

Despite the postponement, the parade will retain all its planned features, including floats, live entertainment, marching bands, music, dancers, and traditional festive atmosphere, offering a full and magical experience for attendees.

The procession will begin at 5:00 pm from the external car park of Zenia Boulevard (Armengola–Norauto entrance) and will conclude at the Orihuela Costa Town Hall, where Their Majesties the Three Wise Men will greet children, share a special moment with them, and distribute gifts and sweets as part of the celebration.

The final reception will take place at the Town Hall, as Zenia Boulevard will remain closed on January 6 due to the public holiday.

The City Council has thanked residents for their understanding, stressing that the postponement was made solely for safety reasons and reaffirming that the parade will fully preserve its festive character and original programme. Both local residents and the media are invited to attend what promises to be a family-friendly celebration marking one of the most anticipated traditions of the Christmas season.