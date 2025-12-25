Pope Leo XIV Likely to Visit Spain in 2026





Cardinal José Cobo, Archbishop of Madrid, has indicated that Pope Leo XIV is “likely” to undertake a visit to Spain next year, a trip that could include both Barcelona and Madrid, although specific dates and arrangements have yet to be confirmed.

A key highlight of the visit may be Barcelona on June 10, coinciding with the centenary of the death of Venerable Antoni Gaudí, the renowned Catalan architect whose path toward sainthood has been officially recognized by the Church. The Pope’s presence would mark a significant moment in Spain’s religious and cultural calendar, honoring Gaudí’s enduring legacy.

The visit could also feature the inauguration of the Tower of Jesus Christ at the Sagrada Família, which became the tallest church in the world this past October at 162.91 meters. The iconic basilica is projected to reach its final height of 172 meters in the coming years, making the Pope’s participation in the event particularly symbolic.

Pope Leo XIV has already expressed enthusiasm for the trip. In October, he met Catalonia’s President, Salvador Illa, and spoke of his eagerness to visit Barcelona. While no official confirmation has yet been issued, Church sources suggest preparations are underway for a visit that would celebrate both Spain’s spiritual heritage and its architectural treasures.