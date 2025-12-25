Former Torrevieja Police Officer Sues City Council for €39,450 Over Firearm Refusal





A former Torrevieja local police officer is seeking €39,450 in compensation after losing his civil service position for refusing to carry a firearm on religious grounds, officials confirmed. The officer, a Jehovah’s Witness, cited conscientious objection during mandatory firearms training at the Valencian Institute of Public Safety and Emergencies (IVASPE), part of the stabilization process that converts temporary officers into permanent civil servants.

Having served as an interim officer in Torrevieja since 2003, he successfully completed all other elements of the course required to secure permanent status. However, he declined to participate in both theoretical firearms classes and live shooting practice, a core requirement for all candidates.

IVASPE reportedly offered him a second opportunity to complete the course, but the officer did not enrol. His refusal ultimately led to the loss of his civil service position, while 43 of his temporary colleagues secured permanent posts.

Councilor for Citizen Security Federico Alarcón confirmed the lawsuit, noting that under Law 20/2021, temporary staff who fail to secure permanent positions through stabilization procedures may be entitled to financial compensation—calculated at 20 days’ salary per year of service.

The law is designed to protect interim employees across Spain, though it is unclear whether the officer’s case meets the necessary conditions for payout, given that he completed all other parts of the process.

Jehovah’s Witnesses prohibit the use or carrying of firearms and do not participate in military service, based on their interpretation of biblical passages. IVASPE reportedly attempted to adjust parts of the training course for the officer, including modules on police tactics, but firearms instruction remained compulsory.

The case highlights a tension between religious freedom and the legal requirements of public service. Hundreds of temporary officers in Spain have long carried out police duties without firearms, but permanent civil service status requires completion of all training, including shooting.

The lawsuit, now filed in the Administrative Court of Elche, will test how far conscientious objection can be accommodated within the civil service stabilization process.