Las Salinas Mixed Triples Charity Tournament a Huge Success





The Las Salinas Mixed Triples charity competition drew a lively crowd on Saturday, September 20, at the pristine petanca courts of Rocajuna Petanca Club in Torrevieja. With 32 teams representing 14 clubs, the event combined competitive spirit with community goodwill.

Smooth organization and dedicated volunteers

Competition secretary Jackie Lowton managed all team registrations, while Maxine and Lisa ensured participants’ entry fees and contributions were properly accounted for. Despite a temporary hiccup with the tournament software, Ang Gaughan, assisted by Jackie, ran the competition manually, keeping the games flowing smoothly. Eduardo acted as umpire, stepping in to measure when needed.

Food, fun, and fierce competition

The Rocajuna Petanca Club provided refreshments, with a barbecue serving burgers and oversized sausages proving particularly popular. On the courts, teams battled fiercely for the top spots, with final results reflecting just how close the competition was:

1st place: Rocajuna – 4 wins, 37 points

2nd place: Los Rayos 2 – 4 wins, 31 points

3rd place: Mediterraneo – 3 wins, 21 points

Raising funds for charity

This year’s tournament supported the San Jose Obrero Orphanage, raising a total of €722, including a generous €30 donation from the Peacocks Club. All entry fees, tombola proceeds, and donated prizes contributed to the total, highlighting the strong community spirit behind the event.

The Las Salinas Petanca League extends a heartfelt thank you to all participants, volunteers, and supporters who helped make the day both competitive and charitable.