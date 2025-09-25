Cambiemos Orihuela Denounces Alleged Irregularities in Vox Councillor’s Teaching Activities





Cambiemos Orihuela has accused Vox councillor Carmen Portugal of allegedly teaching at the UNED (National University of Distance Education) last academic year without the legally required authorisation.

At the September plenary session, the municipal government will put forward a proposal to grant Portugal compatibility this year so she may teach at the Instituto Mediterráneo de Estudios de Protocolo. In October of last year, she was also granted compatibility to work at the same institution. However, Cambiemos Orihuela claims to have learned that Portugal not only taught there but also allegedly worked as a lecturer in UNED’s Master’s in Protocol program without requesting compatibility, and is additionally listed as a faculty member at UCAM (Catholic University of Murcia).

Leticia Pertegal, councillor and spokesperson for Cambiemos Orihuela, stated: “It is intolerable that this councillor is allegedly teaching at universities for which she has not been granted compatibility. She holds an exclusive dedication position at Orihuela City Council, earning €50,500 annually from public funds. Even when compatibility is granted for teaching, it may be legal but it is immoral. We demand that she clarify this publicly, with certified documentation from UNED, to confirm whether it is true. This situation clearly reflects the lack of transparency within the government team, which fails to verify the outside activities allegedly carried out by this councillor.”

Pertegal recalled that last year her group already revealed Portugal’s alleged teaching without authorization, and neither Portugal nor the Councillor for Human Resources denied the claim.