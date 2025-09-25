PSOE Accuses Mayor of Neglecting Historic Eras de la Sal





The Socialist Party (PSOE) has accused the local government of allowing the Eras de la Sal to fall into “total abandonment,” despite repeated warnings issued over the past 18 months.

PSOE spokesperson Bárbara Soler said the site’s archaeological remains were left exposed to weather damage and vandalism, without proper fencing or surveillance. She recalled that when questioned in a council meeting, the mayor claimed a technical report advised against intervention, arguing that overgrown vegetation acted as “natural protection.” The PSOE later confirmed no such report existed.

Instead, the party obtained another assessment describing serious risks: broken fencing, uncontrolled access leading to squatting and waste dumping, exposed archaeological digs vulnerable to erosion and looting, and unsanitary conditions caused by trash, unchecked vegetation, and pests.

“This report proves the mayor lied and that preventive measures should have been taken,” Soler said, stressing the urgent need for new fencing to protect the remains and improve public safety.

Soler also noted that the site has been linked in recent years to fires, graffiti, drug activity, and even a homicide. “It is intolerable that a site of such historical value has reached this state,” she said.

The PSOE further accused the local government of downplaying discoveries in the upper part of the site, where valuable remains have recently been uncovered. Soler questioned whether this was tied to plans for the Sea and Salt Museum, which is projected for the same location.

“The Popular Party has once again shown its lack of respect for our historical heritage,” she concluded.