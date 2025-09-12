Man Hires ‘Hitman’… Who Instead Spends the Money on a Benidorm Holiday





Merthyr Tydfil, Wales – What began as a dark plot for murder turned into a bizarre scam and a sun-soaked getaway. A man who allegedly paid £1,500 to hire a hitman to kill his ex-wife ended up funding the supposed assassin’s vacation in Benidorm, Spain.

According to court reports, Paul Lewis, 54, a former steelworker from Swansea, gave the cash to his neighbor, Dominique Saunders, 35, to arrange the killing of his ex-wife Joanne Atkinson-Lewis, from whom he had separated two years earlier.

Saunders, locally known as “Dippy Dom,” convinced Lewis that the contract had been carried out and even claimed to have photographic and video evidence from a GoPro. The plot fell apart when Lewis later saw his ex alive and walking on a nearby beach.

From Hitman to Holidaymaker

Prosecutors allege Saunders never intended to carry out the crime. Instead, he reportedly spent some time searching online before taking the £1,500 and booking a trip to Benidorm. Investigators traced £1,300 of the money directly into Saunders’ account the same day Lewis withdrew it. Text exchanges between the men grew tense, with Saunders sending cryptic messages such as “Death suits her” and “Are you 99 percent sure?”

When Lewis confirmed his ex-wife was alive, he confronted Saunders: “Your story keeps changing. You said the photos were on your phone, then the GoPro. I haven’t seen anything—you’re a liar.”

The Son Uncovers the Plot

The case came to light after Lewis’ son, Kieran, asked his father directly if he had hired someone to harm Joanne. Lewis reportedly broke down and admitted it, prompting Kieran to call the police. Subsequent investigation revealed the incriminating text messages between Lewis and Saunders.

Prosecutor William Hughes KC told the jury, “These messages clearly demonstrate a criminal agreement in which Lewis paid Saunders to facilitate the murder of Joanne Atkinson-Lewis.”

Lewis’ lawyer described him as vulnerable due to mental health issues and a victim of deception. Saunders’ defense argued he never intended harm, claiming his actions were limited to “internet searches and a holiday in Benidorm.”

Trial Underway

Both men deny conspiracy to commit murder, a charge that requires proof of involvement from both parties. Neither has testified in their defense. The trial, overseen by Judge Nicklin, continues at the Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.