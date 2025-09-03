Teen Mugger Arrested After Violent Attacks on Women in La Manga del Mar Menor





Murcia, September 3, 2025 — The Guardia Civil has arrested two young men, one of them a minor, for a string of violent robberies in La Manga del Mar Menor (Cartagena) that left several women injured. The arrests are the result of Operation Kurmache, launched after two consecutive assaults in July.

According to investigators, the minor first targeted an elderly woman walking with her daughter along La Manga’s Gran Vía. The attacker violently ripped a gold chain from the octogenarian’s neck, dragging both women to the ground and injuring them before fleeing on foot.

Minutes later, the same suspect struck again near a local park, this time assaulting a pregnant woman and her mother as they walked with two children. Both victims were thrown to the ground and injured. In the course of his escape, the assailant clashed with the pregnant woman’s husband, who also suffered injuries during the struggle.

The suspect then jumped into a waiting vehicle driven by an accomplice and fled the scene. In his rush, he left behind personal items, including a cap, sandals, and a set of keys, which later became key evidence.

Security camera footage and witness testimonies helped investigators trace the getaway car to its owner. Further inquiries revealed that the owner’s son, a minor matching the assailant’s description, had been staying at a hotel in La Manga at the time of the robberies, accompanied by another man.

The Guardia Civil has now arrested the 27-year-old man and the minor. Both face charges of robbery with violence and intimidation.