Orihuela Approves Subsidy Rules for 2025 Festivities





Orihuela, September 2, 2025 — The Local Government Board of Orihuela has approved the specific guidelines for granting subsidies to support the organization of traditional and popular festivals throughout 2025. The initiative, coordinated by the Department of Festivities, is aimed at preserving and promoting Orihuela’s cultural traditions across the city, its villages, neighbourhoods, and Orihuela Costa.

The subsidies will be open to legally established associations, festival commissions, and local collectives that present projects fostering festive activity. According to the City Council, the funding process will follow a competitive system in line with the Strategic Subsidy Plan 2025–2027, which identifies the safeguarding of local traditions as a priority.

Applications will be assessed on several criteria, including the historical significance of the celebration, its duration, cultural and social impact, and the overall quality of the project. Beneficiaries will also be required to justify the use of funds and ensure compatibility with other grants, provided the combined aid does not exceed the total cost of the event.

Once the call is officially published in the Official Gazette of the Province of Alicante (BOPA), organizations will have ten working days to submit their applications online through the City Council’s electronic portal.

Despite PSOE criticism over the time taken to publish it’s new policy, with this move, Orihuela states that it seeks to ensure that its festivals —a cornerstone of local identity and community life— continue to thrive in 2025, offering residents and visitors alike a vibrant calendar of traditional celebrations.