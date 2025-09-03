Violent Tourist Allegedly Assaults British Partner and Injures Four Police Officers at Alicante Airport





A tourist has been arrested at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport after allegedly assaulting his partner, attacking four police officers, and causing extensive damage to two patrol vehicles.

The incident began when a witness alerted authorities after seeing a man violently hitting a woman, believed to be his British partner. Airport mobility agents were first on the scene and quickly requested backup from Local Police patrols. Officers reported that the suspect responded aggressively, physically attacking several of them and leaving some with injuries during the arrest.

The situation escalated further during the transfer of the detainee. While handcuffed in the back of a police car, he allegedly smashed a window frame and glass panel, managing to push his head and upper body outside the moving vehicle. Officers were forced to stop on the roadside to prevent serious injury and move him into another patrol car, which was also damaged by his violent behaviour.

Following protocol, the suspect was taken to a medical centre for examination. However, police said he remained highly aggressive, and healthcare staff were forced to use restraint methods in order to complete the mandatory health report.

Meanwhile, the victim confirmed the assault to police and was later taken to stay with a relative in a nearby town.

Local Police emphasized that the case highlights “the importance of rapid police response and citizen cooperation to ensure that such incidents are prosecuted and not left unpunished.”

Image courtesy Policia Local