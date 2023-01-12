



The Councillor for the Elderly in Torrevieja, Inmaculada Montesinos, together with the deputy manager of AGAMED, a mixed company for the management of the Integral Water Cycle, Gemma Cruz, presented the workshops that will be held under the patronage of AGAMED, aimed at benefitting the elder population of the town, who will be able to take part in activities such as Zumba, yoga, and Sevillanas and ballroom dancing courses.

The objective of these workshops, according to the town hall, is the health and well-being of people and making communities more friendly and sustainable linked to the sustainable development goals established by the UN for the year 2030.

These workshops will take place at the Municipal Leisure Centre (CMO) near Carrefour, at the San Pascual Senior Citizens’ Home, and at the La Mata Multipurpose Track, with the participation of 220 people.

The activities are:

Ballroom Dance, Zumba and Sevillanas Workshop. They will be held at the Municipal Leisure Centre on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.; and at the La Mata sports court on Mondays and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The course will have a total duration of 84 hours and will take place in the period between January 17 and April 15.

Yoga Workshop. It will take place at the San Pascual Senior Citizens’ Home on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The workshop will have a total duration of 48 hours and will take place from January 17 to April 15.

Ceramic workshop. It will be held at the San Pascual Senior Citizens’ Home on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The workshop will last 108 hours, divided into 36 3-hour training sessions. It will take place in the period between January 17 and April 15.

If you would like to join in any of the activities, you must register first, which can be done at the Department of the Elderly offices, located at Calle Maldonado, nº 5, in Torrevieja.