



Los Alcázares Council’s Department of Economic Impulse wants to continue supporting the municipality’s hospitality industry and for this reason has launched ‘The Weekend Wine’ campaign, which will focus on wine and gastronomy from the region of Murcia, and will take place on the 20th, 21st and 22nd of January.

“The beginning of the year is always hard for the hospitality industry and for this reason, the council we want to lend a hand to bars and restaurants by encouraging residents to go to these places to try the best Murcian wines”, explains the Councillor for Economic Impulse, Pedro Jose Sanchez.

From January 20 to 22, the bars and restaurants participating in the campaign will offer regional wines with different denominations of origin so that customers can discover the wide variety of wineries and types of wine that are present in the Region of Murcia.

“In addition, we are going to give away five dinners for two people worth 100 euro that the winners will be able to reserve in some of the participating venues,” continues Sánchez.

The conditions and instructions to be able to participate in this draw, as well as the definitive list of affiliated premises will be published soon through the social networks of the Los Alcázares Council.