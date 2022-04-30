5 Casino Games To Play Before Your Next Beach Getaway





Summer is fast-approaching, meaning that now is the time to start booking your trips and stocking up on the SPF-50. For many of us, the most exciting part of vacation prep is getting in the mood for the trip ahead. For some of us, that means watching iconic movies and reading gripping novels set in the destinations we are heading to.

For some, it might mean playing immersive video games that manage to bring those destinations to life. One other way to gear up for a beach vacation is to try out some themed casino games that celebrate everything that we love about our sun-kissed days on the playa. Here are some of our top picks for vacation-themed casino games.

Tiki Magic

One of the most popular slot games at Paddy Power, Tiki Magic is a 5-reel slot that is set on an idyllic Hawaiian Island. Load up this slot to be greeted with the soothing sounds of azure-blue waves lapping the white sandy beaches of Big Island, making this game ideal for anyone planning a tropical getaway this summer. The winning symbols comprise Voodoo-style heads, grass skirts, and exploding volcanoes that offer players up to 5000 times their stake back as a top prize.

The Riches of Don Quixote

This one is specifically for fans of classic Spanish literature, since it takes inspiration from the magnum opus of Cervantes himself. This 5-reel slot is essentially a love letter to the most beloved Spanish novel of all time, featuring knights in shining armor, Moorish pirates, and the occasional appearance from the iconic protagonist. If you’re planning a Spanish staycation in 2022, you might enjoy the beautifully-rendered scenes of the dramatic Spanish coastline and the rolling hills of Northern Spain.

Bonus Island

Bonus Island is a pirate-themed slot that takes place across the secluded coves and enticing waters of the Caribbean. The 6×6 slot itself is a little more high-octane than the others on this list, with the occasional battle cries from pirates and the sound of cannon fire punctuating the gameplay. However, it is a must-play for impatient vacationers, since the high-quality graphics and background noise do an excellent job of evoking the atmosphere of an off-the-grid Caribbean getaway.

Amazon Island

This 6-reel Megaways slot is one that is specifically meant to celebrate the escape from the rat race and the heart-stopping beauty of the Amazon. In the game’s plot, you play a businessperson who is tired of the 9 to 5 and would rather try their luck in the secluded, luscious landscapes of Earth’s most intriguing and precious wilderness.

You’ll find soothing sounds that replicate the natural cacophony of the rainforest, as well as playful monkeys, parakeets, and baby leopards which serve as winning symbols. If your goal this summer is to get away from it all, this is the slot for you.

If you’re interested in trying out a casino slot game to get you in the mood for your next summer vacation, these titles should be at the top of your list.