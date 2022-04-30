



From the beginning of the war in Ukraine until April 25, the Spanish Ministry of the Interior has granted a total of 74,965 temporary protections for Ukrainian refugees.

In a statement issued on April 26, the Spanish government announced that out of 74,965 defence documents, 39,031 or 52.1 per cent had been processed and resolved at police stations, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

“I want to take advantage of this visit to highlight the extraordinary work that the national police have been carrying out since March 10 in this task. They are managing in minutes, in collaboration with the Asylum and Refugee Office of the Ministry of the Interior, the applications of the displaced and alleviating as far as possible the suffering due to the departure to which they have been forced”, the Secretary of State for Security, Rafael Pérez pointed out in this regard.

In addition, the government revealed that of the total number of refugees who have received temporary protection from Spain, 38.44 per cent are under the age of 18, while 67.58 per cent are women.

The data also show that 23.65 per cent of protection documents were issued to the displaced Ukrainian population between 19 and 35 years old. Another 31.53 per cent for Ukrainian refugees between the ages of 36 and 64, and 6.39 per cent for those over 65 years old.

Regarding gender, 67.58 per cent of temporary protection documents were issued to displaced women, compared to 32.42 per cent of decisions for displaced men.

“Likewise, 98.74 per cent of temporary protections have been granted to refugees of Ukrainian nationality, while 1.26 per cent have been granted to legal residents in Ukraine who have a different nationality. All the protections entail a residence permit and a work permit for those of legal age,” the government revealed.

On the other hand, the General Directorate of Traffic has determined that displaced persons receiving temporary protection can legally apply for their driving licences in Spain for at least one year.