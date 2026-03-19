



Orihuela has installed five new information panels along the restored stretch of the Segura River as part of the Refluye Mi Río project, aiming to strengthen environmental education and public awareness.

Three panels focus on riverbank biodiversity, while two highlight the flora and fauna of the riverside groves.

They present accessible information on native species such as white poplar, oleander, river honeysuckle, and the European green woodpecker, as well as invasive species including giant reed and red swamp crayfish.

Local officials say the initiative adds an important educational dimension to the river restoration project by turning the route into an open-air learning space. The panels are intended for residents, visitors, schools, and regular users of the area, helping people better understand and appreciate the river as a living ecosystem.

The project also benefited from the collaboration of local biologist Gonzalo Escudero Galante, who provided photographs for the displays.