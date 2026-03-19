



Scientists say the ozone layer is recovering more quickly than previously thought, offering encouraging news for the planet. Experts now project that ozone levels could return to near-normal between 2040 and 2066, earlier than many had once expected.

The progress has largely been credited to global cooperation through measures such as the Montreal Protocol, the international agreement designed to phase out harmful ozone-depleting chemicals. That treaty is widely seen as one of the most successful environmental agreements ever introduced.

Researchers say the recovery of the ozone layer shows that coordinated international action can produce real environmental results. By reducing the use of dangerous substances, countries around the world have helped slow and reverse damage to the atmosphere.

The findings are being welcomed as a rare piece of positive environmental news. They also serve as a reminder that when governments work together on a shared problem, meaningful progress is possible.

The ozone layer plays a vital role in protecting life on Earth by shielding the planet from harmful ultraviolet radiation, making its recovery a major scientific and environmental milestone.