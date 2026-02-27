



Just five weeks after Spain’s Congress threw out a national ban on full-face Islamic veils, the issue has erupted again — this time in Orihuela.

On Thursday, the Partido Popular (PP) joined forces with its governing partner Vox to push through a motion in Orihuela City Council aimed at barring entry to municipal buildings for anyone wearing garments that fully or partially conceal the face.

The move comes despite Congress rejecting Vox’s proposed nationwide ban on the burqa and niqab in public spaces last month.

What the Orihuela motion says

The approved measure instructs the City Council to draft regulations prohibiting access to municipal premises for individuals whose clothing prevents visual identification.

The original text explicitly referenced Islamic full-face veils, stating that:

“The use of garments without roots in Spain that cover the face wholly or partially, such as the niqab or burqa, objectively prevents visual identification and hinders the performance of public functions, regardless of the personal, cultural or religious motivation of the wearer.”

The restriction is framed as an “objective” administrative requirement to guarantee security and identity verification — not, its backers insist, a cultural or religious attack.

Opposition fury and dramatic scenes

The debate quickly descended into heated exchanges.

Ciudadanos (Cs) offered to back the proposal — but only if Vox removed explicit references to Islamic veils. Party spokesperson José Aix objected to what he saw as inflammatory wording and demanded a neutral text focusing solely on identification requirements.

Vox councillor Manuel Mestre initially signalled he was open to amendments. However, council rules require unanimous consent to alter a motion during the session. Leticia Pertegal of Cambiemos refused outright, declaring: “We are not prepared to whitewash a motion with a racist undertone.”

After further wrangling, Cambiemos indicated it might allow the change. But following a brief recess granted by Mayor Pepe Vegara, Mestre withdrew his willingness to amend the wording.

He defended the proposal bluntly:

“Religious freedom is fundamental, but not absolute. Equality before the law means everyone must be identifiable before the Administration.”

He insisted the matter was “strictly administrative” and not a religious debate.

Pertegal escalated further, branding Vox “a sexist and misogynistic party” that “creates conflict where none exists” and uses “sterile debates to cover up poor governance.”

Mestre responded by condemning her remarks as insulting and suggesting she “takes something to calm down.”

Meanwhile, PP councillor Víctor Valverde defended the party’s support on security grounds.

The proposal was passed with votes from Vox and the PP

A wider regional push

Orihuela is not alone. Across the Alicante and Murcia regions, several local councils are debating or advancing similar measures — typically spearheaded by Vox and often supported by the PP.

In Alicante city, Vox has brought forward a proposal to prohibit the burqa or niqab in municipal offices. The initiative remains at debate stage.

In Lorca (Murcia), the city council has already approved a motion — backed by Vox and the PP — to prohibit full-face veils in municipal buildings, citing identification and security concerns. The measure passed despite opposition from PSOE and other left-wing parties.

Similar discussions or study motions have surfaced in municipalities including Cartagena and Jumilla.

The legal question

However, legal experts warn that municipalities may be on shaky ground.

Under Spanish constitutional law, local authorities do not clearly have the power to restrict fundamental rights such as freedom of religion. Previous municipal bans on face coverings were overturned by the Supreme Court, which ruled that such limitations require national-level legislation.

For now, the battle over face coverings appears far from settled — shifting from Congress to town halls and igniting fierce political clashes wherever it surfaces.