



Murcia is preparing to roll out its very own AI-powered virtual assistant to help tourists navigate the city. The multilingual chatbot is set to be operational by summer, offering answers to questions about landmarks, local food, cultural events, and sightseeing tips.

Designed to work across mobile phones, tablets, and laptops, the chatbot will allow visitors to access instant guidance as they explore the city, whether asking about tapas in Spanish or sightseeing advice in English.

The city council put the service out to tender in late December, with a budget of nearly €132,000 funded by European sources. Eleven companies submitted bids, all eager to become Murcia’s official digital tour guide. Following a three-month execution period, the contract is expected to be signed early this month, paving the way for a summer launch.

According to the council, the goal is to provide tourists with richer, experience-focused information and make it easier to discover the city’s attractions. The chatbot will manage details on tourist offices, official guides, points of interest, suggested routes, and live updates on events throughout the year.

Officials also note the system will integrate with other virtual assistants, expanding the range of information available and promising fewer confused holidaymakers and more instant answers.

With this innovative addition, Murcia hopes to modernize its tourist services and enhance the visitor experience across the city.