ACTS Community Theatre – Join Us in 2026





ACTS Community Theatre, your local drama group, wishes everyone a very Happy New Year as we look ahead to an exciting 2026.

Behind the scenes, our play-reading group has already chosen our next production, Drinking Habits—a lively comedy and farce guaranteed to bring laughter and cheer. The show is scheduled for mid-May at the Cardinal Beluga Theatre in San Fulgencio, with more details to follow soon.

In the meantime, ACTS is opening its doors and inviting new members to come along and discover what we do. We are holding an Open House on January 17th, 2026, at Silverstones in Algorfa, between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm.

This event is for anyone interested in joining a friendly, social group with a shared love of theatre. Our members will be there to chat, explain, and discuss what goes into making a successful production. Theatre involves much more than acting alone, and we are always looking for people to help with front of house, backstage roles, props, lighting, costumes, sound, makeup, directing, stage management, advertising, and social planning. There is plenty to do, along with lots of fun and friendship along the way.

Whether you are experienced, keen to learn something new, or simply curious, everyone is welcome.

Please make a note in your diary and register your attendance with our Chairperson, Julie Irvine, at irvinejulie90@gmail.com. We look forward to meeting you and welcoming you to ACTS Community Theatre.