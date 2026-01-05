Satse Warns of Emergency Department Overload and Urges Immediate Expansion





The Nursing Union Satse has raised the alarm over the critical situation in the Emergency Department at Torrevieja Hospital, where patients needing admission have been waiting for hospital beds since December 30—some for more than 60 hours.

Satse describes the conditions as “unbearable and inhumane,” stressing that emergency services are designed for short-term, urgent care, not prolonged stays or hospital-level treatment. These extended waits, the union warns, seriously undermine patient safety, dignity, and quality of care.

According to the union, many of the patients still stranded in the emergency department are elderly—often over 80 years old—and suffer from multiple health conditions, making them particularly vulnerable. “These patients require continuous care and an appropriate environment that emergency units simply cannot provide,” Satse stated.

The union notes that this crisis follows earlier complaints made in December about the collapse of the hospital’s inpatient wards. Satse reports that patient rooms have been doubled up despite being structurally designed for single occupancy, a temporary measure that compromises privacy, care standards, and healthcare workers’ conditions.

In response, Satse reiterates its call to the Conselleria de Sanidad for a structural expansion of the Torrevieja Health Department to meet the demands of a growing population and ensure safe, high-quality healthcare.

Finally, the union urges the Conselleria de Sanidad—and specifically Health Minister Marciano Gómez—to implement urgent measures, including infrastructure improvements and increased staffing, to restore manageable workloads in both emergency and inpatient services.