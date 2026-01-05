Civil Guard Dismantles Criminal Gang Behind Supermarket Thefts Across Spain





Valencia, January 5, 2026 – The Civil Guard has arrested five individuals and investigated two others in connection with 58 supermarket thefts across Spain, in what authorities have called Operation Vanchange.

The investigation, which began in October after two robberies in Guadassuar and Càrcer using the same rental vehicle, uncovered a highly organized criminal group operating across multiple provinces, including Albacete, Alicante, Castellón, Cuenca, Murcia, Tarragona, Teruel, and Zaragoza.

The gang used rental cars, frequently changing vehicles to avoid detection, and provided false identities when confronted by law enforcement. Inside the stores, one member would distract staff while others filled shopping carts with high-value goods. The total value of stolen items exceeded €40,000, which were later sold in marginalized neighborhoods for profit.

Judicially authorized searches led to the arrest of the gang’s leaders in Gavarda, the seizure of stolen goods and cash, and the detention of additional members in Alberic and Carlet. Four of the seven individuals have been placed in pretrial detention without bail.

All seven suspects are Spanish men aged 33 to 54. They face charges including theft, violations of court orders, burglary, driving without a license, electricity fraud, and participation in a criminal organization.

The cooperation of supermarket staff was crucial to the operation’s success. The case has been submitted to Court No. 01 of Alzira.