Ready to play: Live casino games





Live casino games offer a variety of options, allowing you to play real-time interaction games with dealers and other participants.

Below is a breakdown of some of the most common types of live casino online games, including Roulette, Blackjack, Poker, and live TV show-style games.

Live Roulette

Roulette is one of the most popular live casino games. It centres around a spinning wheel with numbered pocketed compartments, where you and other players place bets on where you believe the ball will land. There are several variants of Live Roulette available:

European Roulette : The most commonly played version with 37 numbered pockets, including one zero (0).

: The most commonly played version with 37 numbered pockets, including one zero (0). American Roulette : This version has 38 pockets, with both a single (0) and a double zero (00).

: This version has 38 pockets, with both a single (0) and a double zero (00). French Roulette: This game is similar to European Roulette but has additional rules, such as La Partage or En Prison.

In live Roulette, you can place various bets, including straight-up numbers, splits, red or black, and even/odd. The game is typically conducted by a live dealer who spins the wheel in real-time, offering a more authentic casino experience.

Live Blackjack

Live Blackjack is another widely played table game, offering different versions depending on the casino platform. The goal in Blackjack is to get a hand value as close to 21 as possible without exceeding it. Key variants of live Blackjack include:

Standard Blackjack: You compete directly against the dealer, and cards are dealt in real-time. The objective is to beat the dealer by having a higher total without exceeding 21.

Blackjack relies purely on chance, and the outcome of each hand is determined by how the cards are dealt.

Live Poker

Several variants of Poker are available in to play live, with different rules and objectives depending on the version. Unlike traditional Poker where players compete against each other, most live casino Poker variants have players going against the dealer:

Live Texas Hold’em : In this version, your aim is to make the best five-card hand from your own two cards and five community cards. The goal is to beat the dealer’s hand.

: In this version, your aim is to make the best five-card hand from your own two cards and five community cards. The goal is to beat the dealer’s hand. Three Card Poker : A simpler variant where players are dealt three cards, and the aim is to have a higher hand than the dealer. You can choose to fold or raise based on the strength of your hand​.

: A simpler variant where players are dealt three cards, and the aim is to have a higher hand than the dealer. You can choose to fold or raise based on the strength of your hand​. Caribbean Stud Poker: Similar to traditional five-card Poker, but you face off against the dealer rather than each other. The objective is to form the best possible five-card hand from the cards dealt​.

Poker games involve a range of possible hand rankings and outcomes, all dependent on the cards drawn during gameplay.

TV show-style games

These games are newer to the live casino section and are based on the format of popular TV game shows. In these games, you interact with live hosts, but the outcomes remain entirely chance-based. Common types of live TV show games include:

Monopoly Live : Based on the popular board game, you bet on the outcome of a spinning wheel. If the wheel lands on certain segments, you can move around the Monopoly board for additional winnings.

: Based on the popular board game, you bet on the outcome of a spinning wheel. If the wheel lands on certain segments, you can move around the Monopoly board for additional winnings. Deal or No Deal Live: This version is modelled after the TV show of the same name, where you pick briefcases and negotiate with a “banker” to get the best possible offer based on the cases remaining​​.

TV-style games incorporate familiar game show elements to create a different type of gameplay offered on the casino floor, but the outcomes are still determined by chance.