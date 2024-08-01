



incredibly.. …Local actors, comedians, singers, drama, pantomime, musical theatre, dance and singing groups will be represented and join together in a spectacular “Showcase” of comedy and light entertainment with the joint aim of helping a worthy charity.

Paradise Rescue Kennels.

The event will be held on January 18th and 19th 2025 at 7.30pm, hosted by The Club Quesada

This is the vision of Susie Robinson. Bringing together local talent in one venue to “Showcase” the best of the best for worthy causes

Susie said.

“We have an incredible variety of local talent, so what better way for them to “Showcase” themselves, than in a spectacular “variety/light-hearted” show. At the same time hopefully encouraging new members and reaching out to new audiences.

I have been so encouraged and thrilled by the positive response so far. Yes, it does sound ambitious and a long way off, but diaries quickly fill up, and many groups are already looking at next year’s productions, so we need to get in there early, and get as many groups and local talent represented as possible.

It is joining together as ‘One Voice’ – we are all fundraisers and we love to entertain.

Who knows this could be an annual event “

Watch this space for an incredible line up.!!!

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to have you and your group represented at such a unique and entertaining audience experience

Contact Susie on: Mob/WhatsApp 602 575 273

Email cliveandsuerobinson89@gmail.com For more details and information.