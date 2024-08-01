



For 7 years we have been celebrating independence it in the best way, combining sport, health and solidarity. The practice of the best golf exercised in an environment preserved embraced by the social responsibility that this sport provides with its 100% charitable character.

In the most recent tournament, a total of 96 players took part, donating 7,200€ to the Spanish Association for the Fight Against Cancer (AECC) by course owner Don Victoriano Jiménez and the mayor Don José María Pérez. It was received by Mrs. Emilia Sánchez, president of the AECC of Pilar de la Horadada in the presence of the provincial president of the AECC Mr. Fermín Crespo and the sports councillor Mr. José Antonio Martínez.

The participants were divided into two stableford categories, although there was also an award for the player with the lowest score, winning the scratch prize. In addition, there were many other interesting prizes for the participants, including an annual season ticket in Lo Romero Golf for the winners of each category and for the scratch prize, and a 6-month season ticket for the second placed golfers.

Category 2 second place – 6 months birdie card season ticket Adolfo García Albaladejo – 43 points –

Winner 2nd category – 6 months Eagle card membership – Eric Fjallman – 43 points

Category 1 second place – 1 year birdie card season ticket – Ángel Estudillo – 40 points

Winner 1st Category – Eagle Card 1 year – Michel Bates – 41 points

Winner scratch – 1 year eagle card – Carl Fjallman – 70 points

Other prizes included nearest the pins, as well as the longest and the most accurate drive on a par 5.

The players enjoyed a paella and refreshing drinks after the tournament.