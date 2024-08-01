



The Councillor for Parks and Gardens of the City of Torrevieja, Concha Sala, reports that the public kiosk located in La Siesta Park is now open, providing a varied gastronomic offer based on tapas and traditional foods of the city, through breakfasts and meals, until closing time of the park (23:30 hours).

Also, by booking in advance, you will be able to enjoy different typical rice dishes from Torrevieja.

Also, reservations for the paddle courts can now be made through the web pistas365.com/novapark. It will also be possible to purchase balls, grips and the necessary material for paddle tennis, and if you don’t have paddle tennis balls, they can be rented at the facility.

With three outdoor courts, with state-of-the-art blue carpet and equipped with the latest lighting technology, this new sports area in the city offers paddle fans a new opportunity to enjoy their sport, not only with matches between friends, but also with the organisation of events such as tournaments, get-togethers, matches and other events related to the world of paddle tennis.