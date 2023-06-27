Torrevieja will be celebrating the first official Pride event, supporting the LGTBIQ+ community, as organised by the local “Torrevieja Diversa” association, with the support of the town hall, despite the growing collaboration between the PP and the homophobic Vox political group, making good on the promise of the Mayor, Eduardo Dolón, after Torrevieja town hall under the management of the PP was itself renowned as being homophobic, even resulting in a very famous Spanish singer refusing to perform as a result of the gay slurs and insults led by the former, and now criminal mayor, Pedro Hernandez Mateo, the mentor of Eduardo Dolón.
Pride 2023 will take place from June 28 to July 9 in Torrevieja, at the end of Pride Month, celebrated globally.
The events will begin next Wednesday, June 28, with the institutional celebration of the International LGTBI Pride Day in the Plaza de la Constitución, at 11:00 a.m., with the placement of the flag and the reading of the manifesto.
On Saturday, July 1, at 7:30 p.m. at the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre, the first edition of the “Laguna Rosa” Awards Gala will take place.
The rest of the week there will be activities such as round tables, artistic workshops, literary talks and, to culminate the celebrations, on Saturday July 8 you will be able to participate in the GREAT PARTY with singers, Drag Queens, food, drink and different information stands from various associations of the town and the province.
On July 6, the celebration of Pride Day will take place in La Mata with performances, starting at 7:00 p.m., by: Soberbia Malibú, Paula Muñoz, Paca Merino, La Rubio y La Calva, Largie Lubois, Anya Rose and DJ set Bimba del Bar.
On Saturday, July 8, the Great Torrevieja Pride Party 2023 will be held on Paseo Vista Alegre, which will feature performances by: Paca Merino, Dora Helena, Goldiva, Soberbia Malibú. Lexi Legs and DJ set Bimba del Bar, starting at 7:00 p.m.
PROGRAM OF EVENTS TORREVIEJA PRIDE 2023
Wednesday, June 28 at 11:00 a.m. Citizen and institutional celebration of the International LGTBI Pride Day. Plaza de la Constitution.
Saturday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m. Laguna Rosa Awards Gala. Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre.
Sunday, July 2 at 6:00 p.m. Information booth. Paseo Juan Aparicio.
Monday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. Presentation of LGTBIQ+ themed books. Israel Nicolás Art Workshop (C/Ulpiano 18).
Tuesday, July 4 at 7:30 p.m. LGTBI and feminism (lectures and round table). Palace de la Musica.
Wednesday, July 5 at 7:30 p.m. Red and Pinto (artistic activity). Israel Nicolás Art Workshop (C/Ulpiano 18).
Thursday, July 6 from 5:00 p.m. La Mata Pride Celebration Party 2023. C/San Antonio (La Mata).
Friday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m. Talks on Sexual Diversity and Inclusive Language. Short “My little great samurai” and round table. Torrevieja Casino.
Saturday, July 8 from 5:00 p.m. Great Torrevieja Pride Festival 2023. Paseo Vista Alegre.
Sunday, July 9 at 6:00 p.m. Information Stand. Paseo Juan Aparicio.
The post Torrevieja Pride Schedule of Events first appeared on This Is Torrevieja - News and events from Torrevieja.