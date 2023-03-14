The Local Police of Callosa de Segura have dismantled a hidden marijuana plantation discovered in a local industrial warehouse, on the Catral road.

The officers seized close to a thousand plants, both harvested and in cuttings. Police sources confirm that some 100 kilograms of marijuana were seized, as well as a multitude of mechanical instruments, fertilizers and light bulbs, allegedly used for the cultivation of these substances.

The mayor, Manuel Martínez has congratulated the Local Police for “the excellent work done.”

