



A recently formed group named ‘Walk and Talk’ is making great strides in offering a sociable gathering for members to meet up on a monthly basis for an informal chat and easy exercise. The members take part in a leisurely stroll along picturesque and easily accessible areas around Torrevieja and its neighbouring areas. The strolls vary in length but are not too strenuous, so anybody with mobility problems can usually still take part.

The walks are normally held on Saturdays, starting about mid morning and include a comfort break along the way before concluding in time for lunch.

The last meeting took place at Mil Palmeras on 11the March where 27 members enjoyed the sunshine and a well earned cuppa.

Fuller details of this particular groups activities, as well as all the other activities available to the U3A members can be found on the Torrevieja U3A Facebook page or the associations website torreviejau3a.org.

Barry Weston