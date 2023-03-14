



Maintenance works are being undertaken in Torrevieja ahead of the 2023 spring and summer seasons.

Staff from the Department of Beaches are busy removing graffiti, undertaking repairs and repainting the walkways overlooking the beaches.

Repairs are also being carried out on the wooden promenade, along the coast in La Mata.

Criticism has been pointed toward the council, citing irresponsibility on the part of the officials at the town hall, dubbed ‘a lousy aspect of the tourist area’ by one complaint.

The controversy surrounding the e-scooters parked up is also causing issues and has, once again, raised its head.

“Repairs have turned out very well. Now all that remains is to signpost the ‘Bikes and Scooters Prohibited’ in areas between La Mata and Cabo Cervera,” said David Rodriquez Cayuelas.

Torrevieja’s ‘salt pier’ has also been highlighted as in need of more repairs: “The jetty of the salt pier? The mayor informed that it was going to be finished”, said Miguel Monzo Lorente.

However, whilst the works alongside the beaches are ongoing, some urbanisations have also been highlighted as being in ‘total abandonment’.