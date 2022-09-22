



A 13-year-old child has been injured when his electric scooter and a car collided in the Alicante town of Biar.

The event occurred on Wednesday afternoon, when the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU) was alerted to a collision between a car and a scooter on calle Jesús Juan Bernabéu in the municipality.

A paramedic ambulance attended the scene and treated the 13-year-old boy who was presenting with a head trauma.

He was transferred in the ambulance to the Elda General Hospital, where he is still hospitalised at this time.

Accidents involving drivers with electric scooters have been on the rise since this means of transport has become popular among the population in recent years.

Just a few days ago, at the beginning of this month of September, another 15-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle in Badajoz, where he was under observation for 24 hours in the ICU due to a severe blow to the head.

In that case, the event occurred around ten o’clock at night when the teenager was crossing a zebra crossing with his electric scooter, where he encountered the unexpected impact of a vehicle that left him lying on the ground with a head injury.

A week ago, a 60-year-old woman suffered “very serious injuries” when she fell while riding her electric scooter over an overpass at an elevated roundabout in Palma (Mallorca).

Apparently, the woman received a severe blow to the head when she fell to the ground. The ambulance that assisted her was able to verify that her condition was very serious, with a severe head injury, for which she was transferred to the Son Espases hospital.