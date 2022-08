The provincial government, the Diputación de Alicante, has awarded Los Montesinos town hall a grant worth 4,883.19 euro, within the call for aid for the control of public health and animal welfare, from the 2022 budget.

Part of the grant, some 2,998,38 euro, will be used to help control flies, whereas 1,884,81 euro will be used towards the sterilisation of stray cats.