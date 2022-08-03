



Charity lunch on Monday at Browns to raise money for Finca Castellena, the charity chosen by the ladies for the month of July.

In Mar/Apr they raised money for Ukraine then in May the charity was AFE Cancer Torrevieja and more recently in June it was for Help at Home.

All of the fitness instructors give their time for free but they do ask for a small donation towards charity.

Each month Nicola Louden nominates one person from the group to pick a local charity that they would like to support. A great way to do a little bit for all those working on behalf of the local area