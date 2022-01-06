



The Ministry of Health has resumed improvement works at the Elche General University Hospital, works independent of the expansion with the new surgical block, already underway.

The work consists of comprehensive reform of the seventh floor in the hospital, in line with the rehabilitation plan that has been carried out in the different floors in recent years. This intervention includes a complete facelift, thanks to a budget of 220,000 euro and with a deadline for the completion of the works of two months and that is already in the bidding process.

Currently, on the seventh floor of the hospital, both the hospitalisation rooms and the common areas are quite deteriorated, some of its facilities haven’t seen improvements since the hospital was inaugurated almost 45 years ago. Likewise, there are no rooms adapted for people with different capacities, so any patient in a wheelchair who is admitted cannot use the toilets, regardless of their pathology.

As for other deficiencies, the air conditioning installation needs to be improved to provide greater comfort to users and the fire protection needs to be adapted to regulations.

In short, it is an intervention with which the hospital management intends to undertake the necessary actions to “dignify the seventh floor of the main building, mainly intended for maternity hospitalisation, reforming toilets, changing and fixing floors, painting walls, replacing doors, providing built-in wardrobes … “.

This work is the latest in a series of improvements to the hospital over recent years. In 2018 the reform of part of the fifth floor was promoted, and in 2021 the same has been done with the eighth floor, and the removal of asbestos and the first floor of Gynecology.

The hospital lifts have recently been renovated, which also dated back to the inauguration of the centre in 1976, and from the municipal level the interchange has been reformed to improve transport access. Thus, different actions that have been combined between the health field and the infrastructures, from the municipal and regional levels, to renovate a hospital that is already 46 years old. The main protagonist will be the new surgical block.