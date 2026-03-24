



New schedule features heritage walks, coastal excursions, wine tasting, urban art and literary events — with all activities conducted in Spanish

Orihuela Tourism Department has announced its new programme of guided routes and visits for April 2026, offering a wide-ranging calendar of cultural and leisure activities aimed at both visitors and local residents.

Under the banner “Routes and Visits 2026”, the programme is designed to showcase the municipality’s rich historical, artistic and natural heritage through a varied schedule running throughout the month. Places are limited and advance booking is required via the reservations section of www.orihuelaturistica.es. All events will be conducted in Spanish.

Among the highlights is “Cultural Legacy”, taking place on 1, 2, 3 and 4 April, with departures from Arco de Santo Domingo at 11am. Closely linked to Orihuela’s Holy Week celebrations, which hold International Tourist Interest status, the route offers visitors a deeper insight into the traditions, history and heritage behind one of the city’s most emblematic annual events.

On Thursday 9 April, visitors can join “Alfonso X the Wise in the City of Orihuela”, starting from María Moliner Library at 4.30pm, while the programme continues on Friday 17 April with the ever-popular “Convent Route”, departing from Plaza del Carmen at 5.30pm. Considered one of the most in-demand experiences in the local tourism calendar, the visit explores Orihuela’s important convent and religious heritage.

The coast also features in the programme on Saturday 18 April, with the “Campoamor and Cabo Roig” excursion departing at 9am from Avenida de las Adelfas in Dehesa de Campoamor, offering participants the chance to enjoy the beauty of Orihuela’s shoreline.

A new route, “The Almohad Towers”, will take place on Friday 24 April, starting from Plaza de Santiago at 4.30pm. The Tourism Department describes it as a fresh addition to the programme that is expected to surprise participants.

Two completely new activities will debut on Saturday 25 April. The first is a wine tasting at Vinessence in Orihuela Costa, beginning at 12 noon. The second is the “Dog-Friendly Route through La Murada”, starting at 8.30am, an inclusive activity that allows participants to attend with their pets. The route is free of charge and also includes gifts for all participants as well as breakfast.

The wine tasting will take place at a venue accredited under SICTED, Spain’s Integrated System for Tourism Quality in Destinations, a state-backed initiative that recognises businesses committed to service excellence.

On Sunday 26 April, visitors can discover the district’s urban art through “Murals of San Isidro”, a guided visit around the San Isidro neighbourhood of Orihuela. The route focuses on the mural tribute to Miguel Hernández, which began in 1976 when artists, associations and community groups started honouring one of the area’s most celebrated residents by painting murals inspired by his life and poetry.

The visit begins at the Guernica mural with a section dedicated to memories of Hernández’s childhood and continues through the neighbourhood streets, where façades have long served as canvases for scenes from the poet’s life and work. Themes include family, youth, the influence of his close friend Ramón Sijé, and murals dedicated to women who inspired his writing, including Josefina Manresa, María Zambrano and Maruja Mallo.

The programme concludes on Thursday 30 April with “At Miguel’s House with… José Antonio Alonso” at the Miguel Hernández House Museum at 6pm. The cultural event will feature Madrid writer José Antonio Alonso, author of three poetry collections published by Vitruvio and a short story titled Crónika de una sociedad desokupada de lo humano.

The event reflects the House Museum’s longstanding commitment to promoting writing and poetry. It also pays tribute to the support Miguel Hernández himself sought in his early literary years by opening the doors of his former home to contemporary writers wishing to present their work there.

With its blend of history, literature, coastline, gastronomy and local tradition, Orihuela’s April programme offers visitors a broad and accessible way to explore the municipality — with all activities taking place in Spanish.