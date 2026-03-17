



Torrevieja will become the centre of youth women’s football in Spain when it hosts the decisive stage of the Spanish Regional Teams Championship (CESA) for the Under-14 and Under-16 women’s categories from 20 to 22 March at the city’s Sports Complex.

The event, organised by the Royal Spanish Football Federation, will bring together some of the country’s most promising young players as the Second Phase – First Division of the competition is played in Torrevieja.

Nearly 400 participants, including players and coaching staff, will take part in the tournament, which will feature more than 20 matches over three days.

The championship was officially presented by Torrevieja’s Councillor for Sports Diana Box, the president of the Valencian Community Football Federation Salva Gomar, and Luis María Pizana, director of Torrevieja Club de Fútbol.

Spain’s Best Regional Teams Compete for the Title

Following the first stage of the competition in December, 18 regional women’s teams remain in contention for the national title. The final phase will be split between two venues.

Torrevieja will host the First Division, where the national champions will be decided, while the Second Division matches will take place at the Ciudad del Fútbol Aragonés Óscar Fle.

The following regional sides will compete in Torrevieja:

Madrid

Valencia

Basque Country

Asturias

Andalusia

Catalonia

Galicia

Castilla y León

These teams will battle for the Spanish title in their respective age categories in a competition showcasing some of the country’s brightest emerging talent in women’s football.

Morning Matches and Live Broadcasts

All matches will be played across the three days in morning sessions, kicking off at 10:00am and 12:30pm. Fans will also be able to follow the action live via RFEF TV.

The competition format will not only determine the national champions but will also decide promotion and relegation between divisions, ensuring a high level of intensity in every fixture.

Torrevieja Strengthens Its Sporting Reputation

Hosting the Under-14 and Under-16 Women’s Regional Teams Championship further reinforces Torrevieja’s reputation as a key venue for major national sporting events, particularly those promoting grassroots sport and women’s football.

The city’s Sports Department has encouraged residents and visitors to attend and support the tournament, highlighting both its importance for developing women’s sport and its role in promoting Torrevieja as a growing sports tourism destination.

For one weekend, the Torrevieja Sports Complex will become the stage where the future stars of Spanish women’s football showcase their talent while competing for one of the most prestigious titles in the country’s youth game.