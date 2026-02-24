



Three men aged between 19 and 29 have been arrested over a wave of violent robberies and burglaries targeting businesses, vehicles and pedestrians in Vega Baja. The suspects allegedly carried out two violent robberies, three break-ins at businesses and two thefts from vehicles in Algorfa and Almoradí.

Among the most shocking incidents was an attack on a man walking with crutches, who was knocked to the ground and robbed of his mobile phone, suffering a fractured tibia in the fall. In a separate assault, a young man was threatened with a knife in the street and forced to hand over the electric scooter he was riding. The gang is also accused of robbing two bars, with the crimes captured on security cameras.

The operation was led by the Guardia Civil, after a spike in vehicle thefts in Almoradí and burglaries at hospitality venues in Algorfa late last year. Investigators confirmed through CCTV analysis that the same individuals were behind all the offences. The suspects were already known to police for previous property and violent crimes.

Tracking them down proved difficult as they had no fixed address. Despite this, further offences of a similar nature were linked to the same group. The final phase of Operation Morcar26 took place on 7 and 8 February, ending with the arrests in Almoradí. After appearing before a judge, all three were released pending trial under precautionary measures.

Police praised public cooperation, noting that residents helped detain one suspect until officers arrived and provided key recordings. Close collaboration with the Almoradí Local Police was also credited as decisive in bringing the crime spree to an end.