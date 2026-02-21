



A chapter of summer life in La Torre de la Horadada has quietly come to an end. After more than 40 years of lighting up warm evenings with films under the stars, the much-loved Horadada Cinema has closed for good.

For generations of residents and holidaymakers alike, the open-air cinema on Avenida de las Villas was far more than a place to watch a film. It was a ritual: balmy nights, the murmur of the crowd, cushions tucked under arms, and those unmistakable little blue chairs lined up as the sun slipped away. Summer, for many, did not truly begin until the Horadada Cinema opened.

The farewell was announced on Instagram with a message heavy with emotion: “After more than 40 years of summer cinema, the time has come to say goodbye forever. Thank you for joining us all these years; you will always be in our memories.”

The response was immediate and heartfelt. Followers shared a sense of collective loss, with comments ranging from quiet sadness to raw regret. “A part of me has broken,” wrote one user. “Thank you for so many years of summer entertainment.” Others looked back with tender nostalgia: “Ready to return with our cushions to those little blue chairs.”

With its closure, La Torre de la Horadada loses not just a cinema, but a shared memory — a place where summers were measured in films, laughter and warm night air. What remains now are the stories, and the feeling that something simple and irreplaceable has slipped away.