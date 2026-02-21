



The Local Government Board of Torrevieja has approved the tender process to introduce universal drug and addiction prevention programmes in all primary and secondary schools across the city.

The contract, with an estimated total value of €133,394, will run initially for two years (2026–2027), with the option of a two-year extension through to 2029. It will fund specialised prevention sessions delivered in schools in line with programmes designed by the council’s Community Unit for the Prevention of Addictive Behaviours.

According to the approved documentation, the service will ensure age-appropriate planning and delivery of sessions aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles, strengthening protective factors against addiction, and providing educational tools for both pupils and the wider school community.

The base tender budget for the first two years stands at €66,697, with the full four-year value doubling if the extensions are taken up. No provisional guarantee is required from bidders, while the successful contractor must provide a definitive guarantee equivalent to 5% of the final contract price. A 15-day guarantee period will apply following completion of the final scheduled activity.

The initiative forms part of Torrevieja City Council’s broader public health and prevention strategy, which prioritises early and universal intervention within schools as a key environment for education in values and healthy habits.

With this programme, the council says it is reinforcing its commitment to working closely with the educational community and specialist professionals to deliver high-quality prevention measures and support young people in tackling drug dependency and other addictive behaviours.