The Mystery Man Exhibition in Elche





Experience the story of Jesus of Nazareth like never before at “The Mystery Man,” a scientific exhibition featuring the first hyper-realistic image based on the Holy Shroud. With over 250,000 visitors to date, this exhibit is expected to boost Elche’s economy as part of the Jubilee Year’s activities.

Mayor Pablo Ruz announced that “The Mystery Man” will be hosted in the Gran Teatro’s Exhibition Hall from January 24 to March 24. “This exhibition has attracted more than 250,000 visitors, and we’re excited about the positive economic impact it will have on our city,” he said.

Curator Álvaro Blanco explained, “The exhibition consists of five rooms where visitors can explore the Passion of Christ through archaeological artifacts. It also includes scientific studies on the Shroud of Turin, analysed using carbon-14 testing, three-dimensional imaging, and the iconography of Jesus.”

The exhibition concludes with the first hyper-realistic image of Jesus, offering a unique blend of scientific, archaeological, numismatic, forensic, and artistic perspectives. “The Shroud of Turin remains one of the greatest scientific enigmas, presenting a 2,000-year-old three-dimensional image on linen,” said Ruz.

Both Mayor Ruz and Culture Councillor Irene Ruiz invite residents of Elche and neighbouring towns to visit “The Mystery Man.” Tickets are available at themysteryman.com or the Gran Teatro box office. Launched in Salamanca in 2022, the exhibition has travelled to Guadix, Granada, Venice, Caravaca de la Cruz, Sigüenza, and Barcelona before arriving in Elche.